NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It is time to move the state basketball championships from Lake Charles.



Even if you live in Lake Charles, Burton Coliseum is in the middle of nowhere.



Sorry, that’s just the way it is. Yours truly lived there for two years, can’t fool me.

Putting a high-profile championship like basketball in the very southwest corner of the state is a disservice to the game.



That would never happen in football.

Saturday morning, Carver and Mcmain, two New Orleans schools, tip-off at 11 a.m. in Lake Charles for the Class 4A boy’s championship.

Terrible time and place for what should be a great game.



Basketball in our state is quite good. Louisiana still produces many high-level players.



But, you would never know it by the way it is treated – like a third-rate entity.