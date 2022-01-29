NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Here are the Cliffs Notes of tonight’s Ed-itorial: Another vote at the LHSAA convention. another nothing burger.



5A schools voted Friday morning on whether to re-unify in the playoffs in the split sports – that is football, baseball, basketball and softball.



All votes failed – only basketball was close.

So, nine years after members schools divided the playoffs, to public and private schools, here we are – at square one.



I will say the same thing now as I did then, “It is over.”



Been over.



I will also say the same thing now as I did then, “If you are so ticked off about the vote, private schools, move on.”

Start your own organization.



It would be difficult – at the start – but if you do it correctly, other public-school districts would join.



Nine years of twisting in the wind is plenty long enough – but only if you think so.