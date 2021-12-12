Ed-itorial: Kelly’s biggest change at LSU so far? Recruiting!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New head coach Brian Kelly has made a bunch of changes at LSU – bringing in Frank Wilson, not retaining long-time strength coach Tommy Moffitt.



Two assistants departed – Mickey Joseph for Nebraska, Corey Raymond for Florida.



Those are significant changes.



But, here’s the biggest change – I see – in recruiting.



Mandeville’s Landon Ibieta, committed to Miami, was offered by LSU and will likely sign early.



Lafayette Christian’s Jordan Allen – a terrific cornerback – was offered by Kelly and will likely sign.



I like both of those moves. Neither are five-star rated, but both are very good players, who wanted to be Tigers.



Part of LSU’s issue in the last two years has been opt-outs and transfers.



Here’s my take. It is a lot easier to leave Louisiana if you are not from Louisiana.



LSU must continue to recruit nationally. It must.



But its core should always be the player who understands just how special Tiger Stadium is, and how much it truly means to wear that uniform on a Saturday night.



Landon Ibieta and Jordan Allen both do.

