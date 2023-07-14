(WGNO) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara had a good week. His criminal case for an alleged beating in Las Vegas 17th months ago, ended with a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor charge, and a cash settlement to the victim of $105,000.



For Kamara, this was the best-case scenario.



But, the second shoe is yet to fall. The NFL could still suspend Kamara for his role in the incident.



The criminal charges –and the NFL’s take on them – are apples and oranges.



Speculation has been rampant on how many games, if any Kamara will be docked.



My guess is four or less – but, that’s just a guess.



A lengthy suspension for Kamara could have put a significant dent in the Saints’ hopes of winning their first division championship since 2020.



But, the odds of that happening appear remote.



And, the Saints already the prohibitive favorite in the South – may be even more so.

