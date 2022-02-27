This week, former New Orleans Pelican J.J. Redick went off on Zion Williamson.



Redick said he told Williamson, in front of the Pelicans team that he was not fully invested.



If so, it is a stinging rebuke.



I can’t say I totally disagree with him. Even though he isn’t playing, Williamson should be here rehabbing. not in some faraway place.



Zion and the Pelicans are disconnected.



A couple of things. One, in my limited time around J.J. Redick, I found him to be somewhat of a know-it-all. He lectured the media on more than one occasion when I was there.



And, that is the first thing I thought about this week.



Secondly, Zion Williamson is 21 years old. Is making the best decisions? Probably not.



But, now at 64 years old, I laugh at what I believed at age 21. I was a total ignoramus, detached from reality.



It took me at least 50 years to begin to figure out life. So, if Zion doesn’t have figured out now – I understand.



I am not justifying his actions, just saying that maybe later on in life, he will look back and say, “I should have done better.”

What’s the bottom line?

When Zion matures and starts to figure it out, he will be in another NBA uniform, far far away.