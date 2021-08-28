Ed-itorial: Is Winston the guy? Sean Payton reportedly thinks so…

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Friday, Saints coach Sean Payton decided on Jameis Winston as his quarterback, according to a report from ESPN.



That’s no surprise.

Winston has had a very good preseason, and played very well in Monday night’s win over Jacksonville at the Superdome.



Winston as the Saints quarterback is dripping in irony. after all, it is Sean Payton who always talks about how turning the football over can get you beat.

Which is exactly what Winston did too much in Tampa.



Winston is a very talented quarterback, but a tsunami of turnovers in Tampa bay got him fir



Remember, in March of last season, Winston, despite being the only quarterback to throw for 5,000 yards in the 2019 season, was an un-restricted free agent.



If Sean Payton can help Winston rehab his career, the Saints have a real find. A young, talented quarterback, who doesn’t turn 28 until January.



If not – well, a year from now, the Saints will again be, looking.