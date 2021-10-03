Ed-itorial: Is there harmony or discord amongst the Pelicans family?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As press conferences go, Monday’s was a doozy.



The Pelicans franchise player, Zion Williamson, and his boss, Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin both throwing the coldest of water on a report by nola.com – that the two were at odds.



Were their denials true, or was the story that the two were on the outs and that Griffin tried to ease the tension between the two by playing the piano for Williamson more authentic?

In the words of Sean Payton – “we’ll see.”



Here’s my read on the situation:



Unfortunately it will end – like it did for Baron Davis, Chris Paul and Anthony Davis.



All three signed max contract extensions, then forced eventually forced their way out of New Orleans.

Let’s hope that’s not the case. No one wants a generational talent like Williamson to depart.



In the meantime I think the Pelicans have had a good off-season, and the tension, palpable with Stan Van Gundy has evaporated with the hire of Willie Green as the club’s new coach.



We don’t know the truth when it comes to this story, but here’s what we do know – the truth will eventually bubble to the surface.



It always does.



Slways.