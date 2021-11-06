Ed-itorial: Is Sean Payton the real ‘Quarterback Whisperer?’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, co-authored a book called ‘The Quarterback Whisperer: How to Build an Elite NFL Quarterback.’



But, that moniker could easily be hung on Saints coach Sean Payton.



Payton has resurrected a lot of careers in the past three seasons.

When Drew Brees struggled with injury, Teddy Bridgewater played solidly. So did Taysom Hill.



Bridgewater has since started games for Carolina and Denver.



The Saints rewarded Hill with a lucrative contract extension.



and, then there’s Jameis Winston – who played very well before being felled with a season-ending knee injury last Sunday.

Enter Trevor Siemian – who will start against Atlanta – a guy who has thrown 35 passes in NFL regular-season games since 2017.



He’s a 59-percent career passer.



Siemian had a brief stint as the starter in Denver. He played in 25 games, threw 24 interceptions, and was sacked 64 times.



If Sean Payton can turn him into something quite good, Payton’s rep as the quarterback whisperer will only skyrocket.