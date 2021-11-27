Ed-itorial: In an increasingly futile football season, thank heaven for Southeastern and Nicholls

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When I was a kid, in the midst of a lot of losing but the Saints, LSU and Tulane –my buddy, Kevin Kytle, used to tell me, “Ed, it is basketball season.”



Friday – I felt the same way.



The LSU football coach, Ed Orgeron, coaches his last game Saturday night. Tulane has won two, only one against an FBS team.



And the Saints are in a spiral brought on by several things, including injuries and the salary cap.



And Saturday’s Bayou Classic features a three-win team and a four-win team, both coached by interim coaches.



Thank God for Southeastern and Nicholls.



Coaches, especially those who are losing, love to carp about negative media, but trust me, winning makes it easier to come to work for everyone.



In 2011, I truly thought the Saints would win the Super Bowl and LSU would win the national championship.



It was fun to come to work.



Ten years later, it still is. but, after Thursday’s night mess at the Superdome, it truly is the football version of Black Friday.

