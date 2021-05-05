Ed-itorial: If you can’t join em, beat em

It would be bizarre.

LSU quarterback TJ Finley in another uniform, playing against LSU, at Tiger Stadium.

Don’t discount it. Other SEC schools, and many Power 5 schools have Finley on their radar, according to two sources.

After days (and maybe weeks) of mulling it over, Finley entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday afternoon.

And, the SEC may soon change their transfer rule, a change that would allow a player at one SEC school to transfer and not have to sit out a season.

Finley has game experience, a cannon for an arm, and a competitive streak that all quality quarterbacks have.

And, the competitor is probably saying to himself. If LSU won’t put me in, I will go to another SEC West school, that may.

Don’t bet against it.