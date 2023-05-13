(WGNO) — Well, if ever there was a year when the ball is on the tee ready for the Saints to hit – it is 2023.



This upcoming season should be like trying to hit Nolan Ryan when he’s throwing not 100 miles an hour, but half that.



The NFC South is the worst division in football, and the Saints have a soft schedule, only five games against playoff teams, and two of those are against a Tampa team that could be among the worst in the NFL.



So, if the Saints are not a double-digit win team, then they are just simply not very good.



If they struggle against this schedule, shame on them.



The Saints found a quarterback in the offseason, and drafted pretty well, I think.



If they can’t win this division, they truly need to pick up their ball and go home.

