ED-itorial: ‘For Jared Butler, the game looks effortless, almost slow’

Catchup up with Big 12 Player of the Year and former Riverside Academy star, Jared Butler...

NEW ORLEANS — For a parent, it is one of the greatest things that life can ever give you.



That is, watching your child grow from a promising young person to a great young adult.

I can only imagine that’s how Jared Butler’s parents and family feel this week.

Their son, who played his high school basketball at Riverside Academy was voted Associated Press Big 12 Player of the Year.

Butler is the leader of the Baylor Bears, who will enter the NCAA Tournament as a national championship contender.

An honor student in high school – Mr. Butler handles himself with class and decency.

When he is on the floor, the game looks effortless, almost slow.

While those around him are working very hard to keep up.

Well done.

And, he’s not finished.

