Ed-itorial: Does LSU really aspire to be like Auburn?

NEW ORLEANS – JANUARY 07: The Louisiana State University Tiger runs on the field before the Tigers take on the Ohio State Buckeyes during the AllState BCS National Championship on January 7, 2008 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

I never thought LSU aspired to be Auburn.

But, that time may have arrived. You know Auburn. The place where the pushy booster apparently called the shots inside the football program. The place where football coaches were discarded like old underwear.

Gene Chizik was gone after a 3-9 season, two years after Auburn won the national title in 2010.

Tommy Tuberville was ousted in 2008, after a 36 to nothing loss to Alabama. The previous six seasons, Auburn won the Iron Bowl. But, Tubs was history.

And, then there’s Gus Malzahn. He and Les Miles allegedly faced off in the so called buy out bowl in 2016.

Malzahn, who led Auburn to the National Championship game in 2013, had the temerity to win 8 and 7 games the next two seasons.

If he lost to Les in late September of 2016, he was supposedly a goner.

He came within one second. Only a replay review of LSU’s apparent game winning touchdown saved him, when the video clearly showed the ball snapped after the clock struck zero.

One day later, it did for Miles.

And, so we jog forward four years later. And, one year after he fashioned the greatest season in the history of college football, Ed Orgeron is allegedly clueless.

Never mind that he lost 14 to the NFL draft, including 8 underclassmen, and the Heisman Trophy winner.

Then there was opt out mania, that started with Biletnikoff winner JaMarr Chase and continued this week with talented freshman tight end Erik Gilbert.

And, in the Missouri game, Coach O lost his starting quarterback, and is playing two talented, but woefully inexperienced quarterbacks.

Orgeron isn’t without blame. He should have never said the defense was further along under Bo Pelini than it was under Dave Aranda.

That was a major boo boo.

And, the chewing out of TJ Finley, for national TV, after the pick six against Texas A&M wasn’t a good look.

But, to be fair to Orgeron, if Nick Saban does it, he’s fiery. If Orgeron does it, he’s losing control of his team.

Saban’s so called rear end chewing of former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, for the TV cameras, is played affectionately in several media outlets.

Last year Orgeron was one of us, a Louisianian who had come back from major disappointment in his career, to win a national title.

Now, the Advocate runs a story saying that no LSU coach should feel safe.

Wonder where that came from? My guess is, right inside the walls of the Ole War Skule.

Auburn used to be the place where controversy always had a seat at the table.

But, if this were a horse race, LSU is making up ground at the head of the stretch.

And, then there’s the allegations that there are those in the LSU athletic program that took accusations of sexual assault by prominent football players, lightly.

If there’s a smoking gun that implicates the head coach, he could be in big trouble.

But, absent that, my guess is Ed Orgeron will hold most of his top 5 recruiting class, a young football team returns with a year of experience, and LSU football starts another upward climb.

But, at the University of controversy you never know.

Sometimes priorities get out of order.

Let’s see. What’s more important, winning or a feeding frenzy of bad news and gossip?

“There is no strife,” said LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg when asked about the mood inside the LSU football team.

“It has just been a hard year,” said ZVR. It is an explanation that many at LSU can’t seem to accept.