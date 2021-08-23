Ed-itorial: Did Winston win the Saints starting job Monday night?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sean Payton may have had his decision on a starting quarterback made for him Monday night.



It will be hard to put Jameis Winston on the bench after he was 9 of 10 for 123 yards and two touchdowns in less than a quarter of work.



Winston in two preseason games is 16 of 22 passing for 219 yards, three TDs and an interception.

Marquez Callaway was terrific. He had five catches for 104 yards, including two jump balls in the end zone –he came down with both.



The best player on the field on defense tonight: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. He can play the run, the pass, and is a great tackler in the open field.



Kicker Aldrick Rosas missed an extra point. Get well soon, Wil Lutz in what figures to be a season of close games.



The Saints need Lutz to heal quickly.



So what to make of it all – who knows? The Saints are a tough club to read.



Tonight, they played a very good first half of football, against a bad team.