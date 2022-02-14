NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As the Los Angeles Rams marched in the fourth quarter to win Super Bowl LVI, I thought, the New Orleans Saints need to make ‘that’ trade.



Last offseason, the Rams traded Jared Goff, a third-round pick and two first-round picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matt Stafford.

In the biggest moment, Stafford delivered. With little semblance of a running game, and the entire world knowing the ball would be thrown to Cooper Kupp – the Rams won anyway.



What’s interesting about the trade is this the two first-round picks to Detroit are this year and next.



So, the Rams were able to delay payment and get instant gratification.



I thought – the Saints need to make that deal.

Despite a rash of bad news this season, the Saints won nine games.



With an Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson under center, they could win a lot more.



Doing a deal like that isn’t easy.



But, the Rams pulled it off.



And, now they have the hardware to show for it.