(WGNO) — Monday, the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett earned his axing.



Sunday in Los Angeles, the Broncos folded their tents – embarrassed on national TV on Christmas Day, losing 51-14 to a Rams team that had lost 10 games.



This brings us to Dennis Allen.



If there was a time for the Saints to quit, Saturday in Cleveland was it.



The Saints were down 10-0 at Cleveland, in wind chill of 14 below.



But, back they came, handing Allen his best win as Saints head coach.



Allen has gotten a lot of heat for the Saints’ six-win, nine-loss season, and in the NFL, that’s part of the job. Big money equals big expectations and when they aren’t reached, the knives come out.



But, I think Allen deserves another year. He inherited a bad situation, the Saints do not have a franchise quarterback, and they have a lot of dead money on the books.



There are some who want to believe that if Sean Payton were here right now, winning would return in an instant.



Count me as a skeptic.



Payton knew it was time to leave, he knew what was next.



And, Dennis Allen deserves more than one season to fix it.

