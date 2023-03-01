(WGNO) — At the NFL combine, Saints head coach Dennis Allen re-iterated his confidence in offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael.



Carmichael received more than his share of criticism from a disgruntled fan base as the Saints offense struggled for much of this season.



But, here’s the interesting thing – in many respects, Andy Dalton has better numbers last season than Derek Carr.



And Derek Carr had a much, much better supporting cast.



What’s also interesting is Pete Carmichael has been here since 2006. Very few knew who he was.



Dennis Allen knows the Saints problems on offense go way beyond the guy calling the plays.

