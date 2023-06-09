(WGNO) — I was going to tell you the pressure was all on LSU this weekend.



After all, this was a team with enormous expectations heading into the season.

A team that won 46 games.



A team with the best position player in the country, and the best pitcher in the country.

Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes are two of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award, college baseball’s version of the Heisman Trophy.



If the Tigers don’t go to Omaha, it is a giant letdown.



However, just checking the body language this week, this looks like a very loose club.



As Tigers head coach Jay Johnson said, “We have an old team – one with tons of experience.”



And I think this weekend that experience pays off.



LSU’s Omaha drought, six very long years, is likely ending.