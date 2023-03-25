(WGNO) — In regard to the New Orleans Pelicans, the big picture is that they’ve now won three in a row and sit at ninth in the West thanks to Brandon Ingram’s first career triple-double.

Ingram ripped off 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Thursday night’s 115-96 win over the Hornets.

The more defined picture is how Ingram has impacted their three-game win streak.



In 36 games , Ingram is averaging 24 points – on 48 percent shooting – and 5 assists.



But during this three-game stretch, Ingram is averaging 29 points on 52 percent shooting.



The big thing that stands out to me is that he’s averaging 9 assists during that stretch.



I get it, they have been against sub-.500 teams but you’ve got to start somewhere and a confident Brandon Ingram is one that you will need to find success in a nine-game stretch that features eight true playoff contenders, and just one team below .500 – the Portland Trail Blazers.