The New Orleans Saints made a bold move last week – and they may not be done.
The Saints traded several picks, including next year’s first-round pick to acquire picks 16 and 19 this year from Philadelphia.
Will they use one of those picks on a quarterback?
I don’t think so.
This looks like a win-now proposition for the Saints.
And you know what? If so, I think it is solid logic.
The Saints have a talented nucleus of good young players. Remember, with Alvin Kamara last year, New Orleans was nine wins, and four losses.
I think the Saints think they can win now, and if so, they are correct.
Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.