Ed-itorial: Bad day at the office for Sean Payton, Saints

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates his touchdown in overtime to defeat the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The Giants won 27-21.(AP Photo/Brett Duke)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Even though they had only one turnover, the Saints made a lot of critical mistakes in Sunday’s game.



Head coach Sean Payton didn’t have his best day at the office – we all have those days.



In the first quarter – Payton passed on a 47 yard field goal attempt – one quarter later, he had Aldrick Rosas try a 58-yarder.

The next play – the giants hit a shot play for a touchdown.



The saints found a way to lose despite possessing the ball for more than 37 minutes and rushing for 170 yards.



Sunday’s loss may have shocked many.



I can’t say I am surprised by the Saints lackluster performance.

It was the game after a long trip to Boston, and an emotional win over the Patriots.



There’s only so many emotional highs a football team can muster in a long season.



Still the Saints should have won – they gave the Giants a gift.

Their first win of the season.