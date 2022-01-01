Ed-itorial: As Omicron surges, should sports be halted – again?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Omicron is upon us. The Saints roster was so depleted for Monday night’s game against Miami, New Orleans had only one inactive, left tackle Terron Armstead.

The Saints announced four players that evening as practice squad and active roster additions.



It was bizarre.

Thursday, the Louisiana high school athletic association sent a letter to member schools.



It said that the state epidemiologist was recommending that all extracurriculars be halted.



The association said it would not take such a step, instead deferring to local school officials.



If play were halted, it would likely spell the end of the winter high school sports – basketball, soccer, wrestling, and indoor track and field.



This would truly be sad.



And frankly, right now, it is not needed.

Infected persons are now being asked to isolate for five days, not 10.



The current strain – while contagious – doesn’t appear to be a severe variant.



We aren’t saying there should not be concern.



But we are saying that there should not be over-reaction, either.