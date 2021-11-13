Ed-itorial: Are the Saints playoff-bound? Yes, but what seed?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Last Sunday was a head-scratcher. The Saints play poorly for three quarters, almost steal it in the fourth quarter, then give it away.



Oh well.



But, let’s look at the big picture. Even with two bad losses at home to the Giants and Falcons , the Saints are one of six teams in the NFC with a winning record.



And seven make the playoffs.



There’s a lot of bad football in the NFL. Maybe since t2006, we have lost sight of that.



Remember, last year the Bears weren’t very good. They made the playoffs and lost to the Saints in the first round.



So, with half a season to go, I will say this: “Barring a giant collapse, the Saints will be in the playoffs.”

The only conjecture at this point … is what seed?

That said, the road to the postseason does get a lot tougher. Alvin Kamara is out for this week’s Tennessee game after Sean Payton made the announcement on Friday.