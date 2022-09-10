Life without Sean Payton.

It’s something running Alvin Kamara said has been a seamless transition away from the Saints previous head coach.



Maybe so.



In the words of Payton, “We’ll see.”



Dennis Allen hasn’t faced his first in-season crisis yet, but trust me at some point, it will come.

It better not come against the Atlanta Falcons.



The Saints are better. How else do you explain a team being a five-point favorite on the road in a season opener?



And for the Saints to get where they need to be this year – that is a division champion with a chance to host playoff games – they need to beat the Falcons twice.



This isn’t a lay-up game.

Few in the NFL are.



But, the Saints need to win five out of six in the NFC South and they can’t stub their toe on games like Sunday.

