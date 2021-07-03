Ed-itorial: An uplifting message for Louisiana’s fellow rivals in the SEC West

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday night, in Omaha, Neb., Mississippi State won its first national title in the big three sports, whipping Vanderbilt in the third and decisive game at the College World Series.



I was pulling for the Bulldogs, who have a ton of alums in the New Orleans area.



After all they have suffered enough at the hands of LSU – losing 75 of 104 contests to the Fighting Tigers in football.



The Bulldogs only SEC football crown came in 1941.



So, they deserved a break.

Watching State win Wednesday night, reminded me of 1984.



That year, a great Bulldog team, led by Will Clark and Rafael Palmeiro lost in the Starkville regional to Ron Maestri and the UNO Privateers.



One year later, the Dogs go to Omaha, only to experience additional heartbreak.



So, Wednesday night, it was cool to watch all those Maroons celebrating a title.



It was their night.



And, as an individual from a neighboring state, I say good for them.

