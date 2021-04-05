Ed-itorial: 2 new QB’s in the NFC South this season

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 10: Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets exits the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Jets won 48 to 17 on September 10, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Saints will be changing starting quarterbacks, and so will the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers acquired Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, but only one of those three picks are in 2021. Carolina got Darnold for a 6th round pick this year, and 4th and 6th round picks next season.

If you are Carolina, there’s a lot to like. Darnold turns 24 in June. He has three years NFL experience, and still has plenty of upside.

Plus, last season, Darnold lost his best receiver, Robby Anderson, in free agency to .. Carolina.

Anderson, no doubt vouched for Darnold, who was the third pick in the 2018 draft.

For Carolina, Darnold is a good gamble. A young quarterback, with plenty of upside, who was stuck with a bad franchise. And, if he’s your starter, and he’s productive, he’s a bargain. If not, it cost you a second round pick, next year, to find out.

In today’s over-inflated quarterback market, the Panthers made a good move. The risk is certainly worth the reward.

And, the Jets, will draft a quarterback, and start all over, again.