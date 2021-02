East Jefferson had one signee on national signing day, and he was a special one.

Wide receiver Jermaine Guillard signed with Arkansas Pine Bluff. He said he was the first in his family to attend college with a chance to play football.

In 2020, Guillard had 60 receptions for 1.059 yards and 14 touchdowns. Head coach Frank Allelo said Pine Bluff is getting a hard worker.