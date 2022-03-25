The East Jefferson Warriors have a new head football coach.

Angel Cardona has been promoted, according to school principal Benjamin Moscona.

Here is the news release from the school.

Angel Cardona started his coaching career out of high school working as the Varsity offensive line coach for his alma mater, Antilles High School (DODEA) in Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico. His time in Puerto Rico include stops in both sides of the football at the varsity level and head coaching experience at the Junior Varsity and Under 23 level. Having moved to Louisiana with his wife and kids in the midst of the pandemic in 2020, he has had stops as a middle school head coach (TH Harris) and as the varsity offensive line coach at East Jefferson High School, where he helped the team reach the first round playoffs. He brings his extensive knowledge and experience to an excited East Jefferson Football team looking for their first district championship since 2013.

Moscona said that he is looking forward to Cardona continuing the winning tradition established by outgoing head coach Frank Allelo.

Allelo has accepted the job of offensive coordinator at Archbishop Shaw.

Cardona will be formally introduced to students March 28th.