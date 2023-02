METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The East Jefferson boy’s basketball team handed Bonnabel a 69-50 beatdown on Friday night.

Jeremy Garcia connected on a three-pointer to cap a 14-0 run to start the game.

The Bruins climbed back into the game with a three-pointer from Bernard Hubbard to pull to within 12 (23-11) in the second quarter.

But it was all Warriors after the half to improve to 11-13 overall and 1-2 in District 8-5A, while Bonnabel falls to 13-12, 1-1.