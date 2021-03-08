Early wake up call: Tulane at 11 am in AAC tournament

Tulane women’s basketball team will up bright and early Tuesday.

Tulane, the 4th seed, plays 5th seeded Temple at 11 am in Fort Worth in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Tulane beat Temple twice this season, in back to back days in New Orleans. The Green Wave won the first game by 36 points, the second game by 2 points.

Head coach Lisa Stockton said not having UConn in the American makes a lot of teams believe they are good enough to win the AAC tournament.

Stockton surpassed 600 wins this season.

The winner of the tournament gets an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.