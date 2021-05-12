Early intrigue: Saints open season against Packers, minus Brees and perhaps minus Rodgers

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, a cameraman shoots from the end zone of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs, in New Orleans. Plans for $450 million in upgrades to New Orleans’ iconic Superdome have been disrupted because of financial troubles caused by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Who will the quarterbacks be?

That’s the question as the Saints 2021 season opener was revealed by the club Wednesday morning.

The Saints will host the Green Bay Packers Sunday September 12th at 3:25 p.m.

It will be the Saints first game of the post Drew Brees era. And, the Packers quarterback situation is murky at best, as NFL 2020 MVP Aaron Rodgers has reportedly asked Green Bay for a trade.

The Saints play four of their first six games on the road. And, five games in prime time.

In September, the Saints host Green Bay, go to Carolina September 19th, and play at New England September 26th.

In October, the Saints host the Giants on the 3rd, play at Washington on the 10th, have a bye week, then play at Seattle on Monday night October 25th.

The Saints close out the month on Sunday October 31st, hosting the Super Bowl champion Bucs.

In November, the Saints host the Falcons on the 7th, travel to Tennessee on the 14th, play at Philadelphia on the 21st, and four days later host the Bills on Thanksgiving night at the Superdome.

In December, the Saints host Dallas on Thursday the 2nd, play at the New York Jets December 12th, at Tampa Bay on Sunday night December 19th.

The Saints host Miami on Monday night December 27th.

In January the Saints host the Panthers on the 2nd, and close the regular season on the 9th at Atlanta.

REGULAR SEASON DATE OPPONENT TIME TV 1 Sept. 12 Green Bay Packers 3:25 PM FOX 2 Sept. 19 at Carolina Panthers 12 PM FOX 3 Sept. 26 at New England Patriots 12 PM FOX 4 Oct. 3 New York Giants 12 PM FOX 5 Oct. 10 at Washington Football Team 12 PM CBS 6 BYE 7 Oct. 25 at Seattle Seahawks 7:15 PM ESPN 8 Oct. 31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3:25 PM FOX 9 Nov. 7 Atlanta Falcons 12 PM FOX 10 Nov. 14 at Tennessee Titans 12 PM CBS 11 Nov. 21 at Philadelphia Eagles 12 PM FOX 12 Nov. 25 Buffalo Bills (THANKSGIVING) 7:20 PM NBC 13 Dec. 2 Dallas Cowboys (THU) 7:20 PM FOX/NFLN/AMAZON** 14 Dec. 12 at New York Jets 12 PM FOX 15 Dec. 19 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:20 PM NBC* 16 Dec. 27 Miami Dolphins (MON) 7:15 PM ESPN 17 Jan. 2 Carolina Panthers 12 PM FOX 18 Jan. 9 at Atlanta Falcons 12 PM FOX *Sunday nigh games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change