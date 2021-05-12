Early intrigue: Saints open season against Packers, minus Brees and perhaps minus Rodgers

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo, a cameraman shoots from the end zone of an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs, in New Orleans. Plans for $450 million in upgrades to New Orleans’ iconic Superdome have been disrupted because of financial troubles caused by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Who will the quarterbacks be?

That’s the question as the Saints 2021 season opener was revealed by the club Wednesday morning.

The Saints will host the Green Bay Packers Sunday September 12th at 3:25 p.m.

It will be the Saints first game of the post Drew Brees era. And, the Packers quarterback situation is murky at best, as NFL 2020 MVP Aaron Rodgers has reportedly asked Green Bay for a trade.

The Saints play four of their first six games on the road. And, five games in prime time.

In September, the Saints host Green Bay, go to Carolina September 19th, and play at New England September 26th.

In October, the Saints host the Giants on the 3rd, play at Washington on the 10th, have a bye week, then play at Seattle on Monday night October 25th.

The Saints close out the month on Sunday October 31st, hosting the Super Bowl champion Bucs.

In November, the Saints host the Falcons on the 7th, travel to Tennessee on the 14th, play at Philadelphia on the 21st, and four days later host the Bills on Thanksgiving night at the Superdome.

In December, the Saints host Dallas on Thursday the 2nd, play at the New York Jets December 12th, at Tampa Bay on Sunday night December 19th.

The Saints host Miami on Monday night December 27th.

In January the Saints host the Panthers on the 2nd, and close the regular season on the 9th at Atlanta.

REGULAR SEASONDATEOPPONENTTIMETV
1Sept. 12Green Bay Packers3:25 PMFOX
2Sept. 19at Carolina Panthers12 PMFOX
3Sept. 26at New England Patriots12 PMFOX
4Oct. 3New York Giants12 PMFOX
5Oct. 10at Washington Football Team12 PMCBS
6BYE
7Oct. 25at Seattle Seahawks7:15 PMESPN
8Oct. 31Tampa Bay Buccaneers3:25 PMFOX
9Nov. 7Atlanta Falcons12 PMFOX
10Nov. 14at Tennessee Titans12 PMCBS
11Nov. 21at Philadelphia Eagles12 PMFOX
12Nov. 25Buffalo Bills (THANKSGIVING)7:20 PMNBC
13Dec. 2Dallas Cowboys (THU)7:20 PMFOX/NFLN/AMAZON**
14Dec. 12at New York Jets12 PMFOX
15Dec. 19at Tampa Bay Buccaneers7:20 PMNBC*
16Dec. 27Miami Dolphins (MON)7:15 PMESPN
17Jan. 2Carolina Panthers12 PMFOX
18Jan. 9at Atlanta Falcons12 PMFOX
*Sunday nigh games in Weeks 5-17 subject to change; Week 18 game TBD
**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change

