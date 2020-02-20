Early Carnival: Wave snaps losing streak at 9 with win over SMU

Tulane head coach Ron Hunter preached patience, and Wednesday night that patience paid off.

The Green Wave snapped a nine game losing streak with an 80-72 win over SMU at Devlin Fieldhouse. The victory was the first for the Green Wave since a January 11th win at Temple.

Tulane kept the Ponies at bay with a 53 point second half.

The Green Wave shot a sizzling 56.8 percent from the field. The Wave also outscored SMU 31 to 22 at the free throw line.

Teshaun Hightower led Tulane with 26 points. Christion Thomspson scored 19.

Tulane won only its third game of 14 played this season in the American Athletic Conference.

SMU fell to 18-7, 8-5 in the league.