Eagles WR DeVonta Smith out with a knee sprain

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith stretches during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is out indefinitely with a knee sprain.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was listed as week-to-week on the injury report, so his status for Philadelphia’s preseason opener against Pittsburgh on Aug. 12 is uncertain.

Update on Eagles’ first-round pick DeVonta Smith: He is expected to miss two to three weeks with a sprained MCL, per sources. Smith underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed the injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2021

The Eagles moved up two spots in the first round to select Smith with the No. 10 overall pick.

Smith had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior at Alabama, becoming the first receiver to win the Heisman in 29 years.