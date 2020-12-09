Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson talks QB situation ahead of matchup with the Saints

{Video Courtesy: The Philadelphia Eagles}

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson fielded questions Wednesday about his Quarterback change ahead of the team’s matchup with the New Orleans Saints Sunday.

Pederson announced yesterday that Rookie Quarterback Jalen hurts will make his first career start Sunday against New Orleans, adding “we need a spark.”

Hurts replaced Carson Wents during the team’s game last week against the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 109 yards 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Hurts’ first career start comes against the top defense in the NFL that is holding opposing teams to just 231 yards passing and 76 rushing per game.

The Saints and Eagles kickoff Sunday at 3:25 p.m.