The Pelicans made a pair of selections in the second round of Thursday night’s NBA draft.

With pick #41, New Orleans selected EJ Liddell, power forward, Ohio State.

Liddell was a third team All-America last season, and two time All Big 10. He averaged 19.4 points, 8 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks.

With pick #52, New Orleans selected Karlo Matkovic, a 6-10 Croatian, who turned 21 in March.