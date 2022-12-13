NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield was named the Best Chevrolet “Best Player of the Year” at the 2022 Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club at The Cannery along Bayou St. John in Mid-City on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

On the day,15 area athletes were honored as “Players of the Week” while St. Martin’s Episcopal’s Frank Gendusa was named “Coach of the Year” and LHSAA Division I non-select state champion Destrehan High School was named “Team of the Year.”

Winfield accounted for 4,657 yards and 70 touchdowns. In the state championship game against North DeSoto Winfield rushed 43 times for 130 yards and a touchdown.

He also passed for 299 yards and three scores. Winfield said at Lutcher, team comes first.

“Coach Jenkins told us you are already great,” Winfield told WGNO’s Ed Daniels. “As a team, you win the championship, and you will legendary. Known around Lutcher forever.”

Honorees include:

Week 1 – Elijah Davis, Riverside Academy

Week 2 – P.J. Martin, De La Salle

Week 3 – Arnold Barnes, Booker T. Washington

Week 4 – Jaedon Voisin, Belle Chasse

Week 5 – Arch Manning, Isidore Newman

Week 6 – D’Wanye’ Winfield, Lutcher

Week 7 – Marlon Prout, John Curtis Christian

Week 8 – Royal Falgout, John Ehret

Week 9 – Ashton Levi, Bogalusa

Week 10 – Fred Robertson, Warren Easton

Week 11 -Dkhai Joseph, East St. John

Week 12 – Jai Eugene Jr, Destrehan

Week 13 – Harlem Berry, St. Martin’s Episcopal

Week 14 – Torey Lambert, Brother Martin

Week 15 – Ayden Authement, St. Charles Catholic