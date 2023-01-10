LUTCHER, La. (WGNO) — In December, Lutcher quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield was named Friday Night Football’s Player of the Year after a stellar senior season that culminated with a LHSAA Division II non-select state championship win over North Desoto.

But, he did not win Gatorade Player of the Year or Mr. Football in the state.

Those honors went to Newman’s Arch Manning and Many’s Tackett Curtis respectively.

Winfield’s head coach Dwain Jenkins is mystified.

“I just don’t know more of what you can tell a kid to have 2,000 yards passing, 2,000 yards rushing and score 70 touchdowns and lead his team to a state championship,” Jenkins told WGNO Sports. “The last two weeks [of the season], he had 90 carries. He had every touch on offense in the state championship except for three.”

Winfield recently committed to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The Cajuns got themselves a gem.

When Winfield got the call from the Ragin Cajuns, he did not take him long accept. And, yes when he goes to college football, he has a lot to prove.

But, no matter what happens in college, Winfield will be remembered always on the river in St James Parish, a place that loves its high school football, and holds a special place for its greats.

“We wanted to be legendary around here,” said Winfield while standing on the field beneath a billboard on the press box displaying the Bulldogs’ championship history. “We don’t celebrate district championships or things like that. We wanted to be legendary and known in this town for a long time, on the boards and things up there.”

According to Jenkins, Winfield’s performance and the team’s accomplishment ranks atop Lutcher’s storied past.

“I told our quarterback club, this is the greatest season in the history of the school,” said Jenkins.

And, that is something that is not up for debate.

