METAIRIE (WGNO) — Lutcher head football coach Dwain Jenkins and quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield met with local media on Tuesday to preview the Bulldogs’ Division 2 non-select state title game against North DeSoto.

The 6-seeded Bulldogs face 4-seeded North DeSoto at noon on Saturday in the Caesars Superdome.

Watch the Friday Night Football highlights of Lutcher’s semifinal win over West Feliciana, 35-21.

Follow us on social media! Facebook Twitter Instagram TikTok WGNO Sports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports @WGNOSports Friday Night Football @FNFwgno @FNFwgno