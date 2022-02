NEW ORLEANS — Dutchtown’s Jaxson Stovall scored on a corner kick in the first five-minute golden goal period to push the Griffins past Jesuit and into the Division I semi-finals.

After 100 minutes of soccer, Jesuit and Dutchtown were tied at 1 after goals from Noah Perrett and then Carter Dusang.

Dutchtown now advances to the Division I semi-final round where they will face No. 3 St. Paul’s in Covington at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night.