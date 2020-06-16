Duplantis headlines Swiss pole vaulting contests in shopping center

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – FEBRUARY 15: Armand Duplantis of Sweden celebrates winning gold in the Men’s Pole Vault Final during the Muller Indoor Grand Prix World Athletics Tour event at Emirates Arena on February 15, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The gradual return to live athletics during the pandemic will see city center pole vault events in September at Lausanne, Switzerland.

Organizers of the Athletissima meeting on the global Diamond League series say they will stage men’s and women’s contests in an outdoor shopping area.

Men’s world record holder Mondo Duplantis and women’s 2016 Olympic champion Katerini Stefanidi head lineups for the evening events on Sept. 2.

The top Americans, world champion Sam Kendricks and Olympic silver medallist Sandi Morris, are also slated to take part.

Organizers are promising appearance fees plus $57,000 in prize money.