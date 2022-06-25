RIVER RIDGE, La. — Former John Curtis and LSU standout linebacker, Duke Riley, continues to put community first with his annual football camp Saturday at John Curtis Christian School.

Riley is entering his 6th year in the NFL, his second with the Miami Dolphins.

Riley says no matter where his football journey takes him, he always makes it a point to return home and give back to the Louisiana community.

Riley appeared in 16 games, with 3 starts in his first year as a Miami Dolphin.

The one game he missed was the team’s 20-3 win over the New Orleans Saints on December 27th.