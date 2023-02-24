METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Rummel Raiders had not won a basketball playoff game since reaching the 5A quarterfinals in 2013.

That changed Friday night. Ja’Mard Jones scored 23 points, including the game winner on a layup with 4.0 remaining, as 14th seeded Rummel defeated 19th seeded Warren Easton 47-45 in the Division I select playoffs.

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

Rummel head coach Scott Thompson celebrated the win with Mr. Lee Baker

Jones said he’s ready to practice Monday.

Rummel will play at Catholic Baton Rouge in the second round.