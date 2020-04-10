Drew Brees will reportedly sign with NBC after retirement

Drew Brees enters his 20th season in the NFL in 2020. Having signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Saints this off-season. Now, the 41-year-old quarterback has plans for when he chooses to hang up his cleats.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Brees has chosen NBC Sports to begin his broadcasting career.

BREAKING NEWS: Drew Brees has chosen to sign with NBC Sports over ESPN, The Post has learned.https://t.co/Km6thXkZ7m — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 10, 2020

Brees will reportedly be “groomed as the potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth” on ‘Sunday Night Football,’ sources told Marchand. NBC also has plans to replace commentator Al Michaels with Mike Tirico, following the 2022 Super Bowl.

When Brees retires, he is expected to start as a game analyst on Notre Dame football. He will also serve as a studio analyst for “Football Night in America.”