Drew Brees’ wife discloses unknown injuries plaguing Saints QB throughout season

NEW ORLEANS — Brittany Brees posted a heartfelt letter of support on her private Instagram account that perhaps shines a brighter light on injuries her husband Drew Brees may have been struggling with throughout the season.

The recently turned 42-year-old (Jan. 15) missed four games during the season due to 11 broken ribs and a collapsed lung suffered during the Week 9 home game against the San Francisco 49ers. However, the post disclosed that the league’s all-time leading passer (80,358 yards) may have also endured a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder and a torn fascia in his foot this season as well.

Brittany Brees Instagram Account

“After crying for a few days … I am so grateful for this year,” posted Brittany Brees. “The fact that you played this entire year with a torn rotator cuff, torn fascia in your foot, … then later 11 broken ribs [and] a collapsed lung … yet did not complain once.”

There was no mention on whether or not the rotator cuff was in Brees’ throwing arm, and the Saints would not make a statement regarding what the team told WGNO was a private post on social media.

The No. 2-seed Saints (13-5) lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) in the NFC Divisional Round playoff game in the Superdome on Sunday. Brees went 19-for-34 with one touchdown and critical three interceptions. Two of which led to Tampa Bay touchdowns.

Rumors persist Brees will announce his retirement imminently, but the 20-year pro has yet to