Drew Brees receives backlash on comments regarding kneeling during National Anthem

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 28: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the second half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was asked by Daniel Roberts in an interview with Yahoo Finance, about the possibility of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem this season.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”



Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Drew Brees said, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America, or our country. Let me just tell you what I see, or what I feel, when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I envision my two grandfathers, who fought for this country during World War II. One in the Army and one in the Marine Corp, both risking their lives to protect our country and to try to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that’s what I think about. In many cases it bring me to tears, thinking about all that has been sacrificed. Not just those in the military, but for that matter those throughout the civil rights movements of the sixties. Everyone and all that has been endured by so many people up to this point. Is everything right with our country right now? No, it’s not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respecting to the flag with your hand over your heart, is it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution.”

Since the interview, many teammates, fellow athletes and celebrities have responded on social media.

oop… — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 3, 2020

We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

Never was about disrespecting the armed forces. It’s about police brutality and racial injustices in our country. This country can’t be unified if African Americans are unjustly killed in the street because of the color of their skin https://t.co/BzRZgkOYnU — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 3, 2020

41-year-old Drew Brees will enter into his 20th season in the NFL in 2020.