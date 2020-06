NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Quarterback Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints looks on from the sidelines late in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced Wednesday that he is partnering with Catholic Charities of Acadiana to help feed those in need.

In his post on Instagram, the NFL player said a new Second Harvest Food Bank will be established to provide 15,800 meals.