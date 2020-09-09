Drew Brees ahead of season opener vs Bucs: “I’ve got nothing to lose. I’m turning it loose.”

When Tom Brady and Drew Brees take a snap in the season opener on September 13th, they will make NFL history. Becoming the first two quarterbacks over the age of 40 to compete in the same game.

“I have a ton of respect for Tom and all that he’s accomplished in his career,” said Brees. “I’m sure he’s pretty rejuvenated being down there. Having the opportunity with a new team and obviously he’s got a great team around him. A lot of great skill position players and a really good defense as well. They’re in the division now so we’re both fighting for the same thing.”

The two future Hall of Famers have faced off five times in their NFL careers.

The sixth, will feature Brady in a uniform other than the Patriots for the first time. However, Brees says that doesn’t change what he expects to see from him on the field.

“There’s a mindset that you have to be near perfect. Nobody is ever going to be perfect, but there is such a great sense of urgency to maximize each and every opportunity because you know that’s what he’s doing on the other side of the ball,” said Brees.

Brees enters his 20th season in the league in 2020.

The 41-year-old says he’s not holding anything back.

“I’m on borrowed time. I got nothing to lose. I’m turning it loose and letting the chips fall where they may,” Brees said.

