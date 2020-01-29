Draft eligible: Fourcade works with quarterback guru to prep for NFL evaluations

Former Nicholls State quarterback, and 2018 Southland Conference player of the year Chase Fourcade is leaving no stone unturned as he preps for his pro day and potential workouts for NFL teams.

Wednesday morning at Joe Yenni Stadium, Fourcade workout with quarterback guru and former Colorado State head coach Steve Fairchild.

The workout was arranged by Fourcade's agent, Carlos Hornbrook.

The Toronto Argonauts have claimed Fourcade's Canadian Football League rights. Fourcade said he can definitely play in the National Football League.

Fourcade was voted 2019 Southland Conference offensive player of the year. He led the Colonels to back to back league championships.

Hornbrook said one of the items that should intrigue pro scouts is his client's speed. Hornbrook said Fourcade has been timed at 4.5 in the forty yard dash.