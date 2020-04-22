Draft day: What will Payton do? Here’s some clues

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts on the field before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It is an interesting take, several actually.

Many NFL mock drafts have the Saints either choosing a wide receiver or a quarterback.

Jordan Love of Utah State, who does have plenty of upside, somehow winds up in many black and gold prognostications.

My first thought?

Did they not hear of Sean Payton’s off-season revelation that Taysom Hill is Drew Brees’ successor?

Maybe not.

Love doesn’t work for another reason. If you are a Super Bowl contender, and the Saints are, do you spend a first round pick on a player who can’t help you this season?

Probably not.

Wide receiver is also an area that could interest the Saints.

And, several mock drafts have New Orleans choosing a receiver, including Justin Jefferson of LSU and Destrehan high school.

In the Payton era, the Saints have spent two first round selections on wide outs, Robert Meachem in 2007, and Bradin Cooks in 2014.

Both gave the club solid results.

But, since 2008, what the Saints invest in with their first pick in a draft (not counting 2012 when the Saints first pick was in the third round) is consistent with the Sean Payton philosophy.

Since 2008 here are the first picks by position.

Defensive tackle, cornerback, cornerback, defensive end, safety, wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive tackle, cornerback, defensive end, and center.

It is a smart strategy.

The Saints draft players at premium positions that are hard to acquire in free agency without grossly overpaying.

There’s a reason why the Saints have won more regular season games (37) in the last three years, than any team in the NFL.

They win at the line of scrimmage.

So, where do the Saints go with their first pick this year?

I think it is defense, again.

Linebacker is a need, but my guess is, if the Saints pick a defensive player in the first round, it will be cornerback.

LSU and Rummel’s Kristian Fulton would be a great pick at 24, but the Saints may have to move up to get him.

Adding Fulton at corner to Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins makes the Saints very, very good at the spot.

Fulton is a man to man corner, who excels in press coverage.

Sean Payton has a special place in his heart for defensive backs.

Last year, after drafting Erik McCoy, the Saints used their next two picks on safeties, CJ Gardner-Johnson and Saquan Hampton.

On his conference call with reporters Wednesday, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said much of the team’s late preparation is identifying players that may be trade up targets.

And, the Saints have done that well.

Trading up since 2017 has yielded Alvin Kamara, Marcus Davenport, and McCoy.

So, over the years, we can identify some Saints draft traits under head coach Sean Payton.

Payton uses premium picks on defensive backs, and lineman.

And, trading up and being aggressive is definitely an organizational philosophy.

Drafting quarterbacks early is a risking philosophy.

And, again Payton has publicly thrown his hat in the ring for Taysom Hill.

Is Hill the answer? Who knows. Not even the Saints know for sure.

But, if the Saints drafted a quarterback in the first round, I sure would be shocked.