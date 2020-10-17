Down to the wire: Jesuit holds off Holy Cross’ rally to win 101st contest

HAMMOND, La. – The Jesuit Blue Jays and Holy Cross Tigers football programs met for the 101st time Saturday afternoon at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium.

Jesuit was clicking on all cylinders in the first half.

The Blue Jays jumped out to a 28-6 lead behind a passing and rushing touchdown from Jack Larriviere and 2 touchdown passes from Luke LaForge.

The Tigers scored twice but missed two critical PATs to make it 28-12 at halftime.

The Tigers would come out swinging in the second half.

Holy Cross QB John Dade Wooton would find Jalen Johnson for two touchdowns and Jaden Handy on a clutch 2-point conversion to bring the Tigers within 8.

Holy Cross would have a chance to drive the length of the field with under a minute to play, but ran out of time while Wooton tried to spike the ball at mid-field.

The Jesuit Blue Jays hold on to win, 28-20.

Jesuit Head Coach Scott Bairnsfather after the game: